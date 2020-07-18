Attleboro, MA – Robert E. Coyle, 65, of South Attleboro passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 15, 2020.
Born in Hartford, Connecticut, he was a son of the late Robert and Muriel (Blake) Coyle.
Mr. Coyle was a computer engineer for Digital before retiring.
He was an instructor and 3rd Degree Black Belt in Martial Arts in Seekonk, MA, specializing in Shim Gum Do for many years.
He is survived by one son, Jacob B. Coyle of Attleboro, MA; one sister, Kathleen Sylvia of Seekonk, MA; one granddaughter, Violet Coyle; and several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late David E. Coyle.
His visitation will be held Wednesday, July 22 from 5-7 P.M. followed by a prayer service at 7 P.M. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. His burial will be private. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.