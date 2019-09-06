|
Robert E. "Chip" Cronin, 71, of Wrentham, passed peacefully on September 4, 2019 in the Lahey Clinic and Medical Center, Burlington. He was the beloved husband of Susan F. (Fournier) Cronin.
Born in Kittery, Maine on March 15, 1948, he was the son of the late Joseph and Leona (Hayes) Cronin and stepson of the late Bella (Tamuleviz) Cronin. Chip grew up in Millis and graduated from Marian High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served in Vietnam. After his service, Chip attended and graduated from Framingham State College where he met the love of his life, Sue. He worked as a 5th and 6th grade school teacher in Millis for several years and later as a department manager for Star Market until retirement. He and Sue moved to Wrentham in 1977 to raise their family. Chip was very involved in his community, especially the Wrentham Youth Baseball and Softball Association where he coached and volunteered for several years. He also served on the Wrentham Disability Commission and worked at the DPW during his retirement. Chip was an extremely family oriented person who loved spending time with his wife, their children and grandchildren. He will be remembered as someone who was always making jokes and would do anything to make everyone around him laugh and smile.
In addition to his wife Susan, Chip is survived by his three children, Sean Cronin of Wrentham, Erin Cronin and her husband, Steve Colburt, of Bellingham, and Kellie Michel and her husband, Mike, of North Attleboro. Chip also had five beloved grandchildren, Emma Colburt, Alex Colburt, Lillian Michel, Aleigha Michel, and Nolan Michel.
He was the brother of William "Bill" Cronin of Clemons, NC and of the late Joseph Cronin of New Hampshire and Mary Weinburgh of Wrentham.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, September 12th from 4:00 - 8:00 PM in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on September 13th at 9 AM in St. Mary's Church, 130 South Street, Wrentham. Burial with full military honors will follow in Wrentham Center Cemetery.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Lahey Hospital Transplant Division and mailed to Lahey Hospital, c/o Stacey Doll, Executive Director, 41 Mall Rd., 4East Transplant, Burlington, MA 01805.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 6, 2019