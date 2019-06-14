Services Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home 126 S Main St Attleboro , MA 02703 (508) 222-0498 Robert E. Walker

Notice Condolences Flowers Robert E Walker, Jr passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019. He was the husband of the late Barbara J. (Wellman) Walker.



Robert was born in Attleboro, and was the son of the late Robert E. Walker, Sr. and Hazel (L'Amoreaux) Walker.



Robert proudly served his country in the Army stationed in Korea, and went on to work as a machinist at Eastern Case Parts for many years. He was also a past member of the VFW Post 115 in Attleboro. Robert was a man with a "unique sense of humor" and always told it like it was. He had an outgoing and very colorful personality, and never held back. He was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan, and was the happiest when spending time with friends and family. He enjoyed many years of motorcycling with his friends.



He is survived by his loving children, Jerome Walker and his wife Roxanne of Florida, Joanne Duffy of North Attleboro, and Linda Tessier of Attleboro, his sister Gail Galloway and her husband Arnold of Norton, 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



He was the father of the late Robert E. Walker III, and brother of the late Richard and Jerome Walker.



Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend calling hours on Monday, June 17th, 2019 from 4-8:00 at the Foley-Cook-Hathaway, 126 South Main Street, Attleboro. Burial services will be Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 at 11:00 at Norton Center Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



To light a memorial candle, please sign the on-line guest book, or for facility directions, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com. Published in Sun Chronicle on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices