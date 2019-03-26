Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 Robert Eliphlet Baker

Robert Eliphlet Baker, 93

Robert Eliphlet Baker, 93, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the home of his daughter, with her by his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Gerda H. (Neunkirchner) Baker, to whom he was married on September 19, 1953 and who entered into eternal rest on November 9, 2014.

Born on February 6, 1926 in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late Walter S. and Edna May (McCaskill) Baker.

A graduate of Bristol County Agricultural School, Robert proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Navy as a Seaman Third Class and during World War II as a Machinist Mate. He worked for more than fifty years in the Jewelry industry as a ring maker for the L.G. Balfour Company in Attleboro and Cranston, RI, before retiring.

Raised and educated in Norton, MA, Robert lived most of his life in Attleboro.

A man of strong faith, in his youth he attended Trinitarian Congregational Church in Norton, and later All Saints Episcopal Church in Attleboro, before becoming a member of All Saints Anglican Church in Attleboro. Robert was dedicated to service to his community and to his fellow Veterans. He was a charter member of the Fillmore-Nason VFW Post #8049 in Norton, and a life member of the American Legion and . He was a past Master and Life Member, and a member of the Nava Grotto with the Ezekiel Bates Lodge A.F. & A.M. in Attleboro; a member of the Eastern Star Lodge A.F. & A.M. in Rehoboth, MA; the Order of the Eastern Star – Hope Chapter #41, Attleboro; and a member of the York Rite, Scottish Rite, and Rhode Island Shriners. In his earlier years he enjoyed time spent square dancing with his wife.

Robert was the loving father of Candace J. (Baker) Beland and her husband, Ronald R. Beland Jr., of Attleboro, and the late Walter S. Baker, who died on June 6, 1982. He was the proud grandfather of nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, and the brother of Ruth Bonney of South Carolina, and the late William Baker.

Family and friends are cordially invited to attend a Visitation with Veteran's and Masonic Honors on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., with a Masonic Ritual Service at 6:00 p.m. during the visitation, in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro.



Friends and relatives are welcome to attend the Funeral with Veteran's Honors on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. from the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. at All Saints Anglican Church, 1188 South Main Street, Attleboro, MA.



Graveside services with Military Honors will follow in North Purchase Cemetery, Attleboro.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Robert to either All Saints Anglican Church, 1188 South Main Street, Attleboro, MA 02703, or to Ezekiel Bates Lodge A.F. & A.M., 71 North Main Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.







Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2019