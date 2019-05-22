Home

Central Congregational Church
115 Commonwealth Ave
North Attleboro, MA 02763

Robert Fitzgerald

Robert Fitzgerald Notice
Robert Fitzgerald, aged 66, died peacefully in his home early Sunday morning, surrounded by his family. A proud native of Cambridge, MA, Robert (Bob or Fitz to his friends and family) loved comic books, toy collecting, and movies, particularly sci-fi and westerns. An avid and beloved musician, Bob played drums and guitar, performing in several bands throughout his life and then later solo and with his children and brother-in-law. He served at various times as a Boy Scout leader, Girl Scout leader, Little League coach, Sunday School teacher, and church Deacon.

He is survived by his loving and dearly loved wife Beverly of 44 years; two children, Ian and his fiance Rachel Sumner, and Erin and her husband Karl Armand; his mother-in-law Mary MacLennan; and many other loving family members. Friends and family are cordially invited to gather for a Visitation at Central Congregational Church, 115 Commonwealth Ave, Attleboro Falls, MA on Thursday, May 23rd from 4-6PM, followed immediately by funeral services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Bob to the Lifespan Cancer Institute at Rhode Island Hospital, Development Office, PO Box H, Providence, RI 02903 or at giving.lifespan.org.

Published in Sun Chronicle on May 22, 2019
