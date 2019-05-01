Services Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home 55 North Main Street Mansfield , MA 02048 (508) 339-2000 Robert G. Langevin

1979 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Robert G. Langevin, Jr., age 39, of Norton, formerly of North Attleboro, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital after being stricken ill at work.







Born in Attleboro, MA on May 20, 1979, he was a loving son of Beverly E. (Connell) Barlow and her husband Mark of Seekonk and the late Robert G. Langevin, Sr.







Rob grew up in North Attleboro and attended North Attleboro High School. Since the age of 18, he worked as a mover and at the time of his death was the president of Mass Movers Association, a business he started in 2015. He was a firm believer of working hard and was well respected by his fellow co-workers.







Rob had made his home in Norton for the past five years and was a former longtime resident of North Attleboro. He truly loved spending time with his cherished children and family alike. He was an avid New England sports fan and in his spare time enjoyed playing video games.







In addition to his mother, he is survived by his devoted children: Devin R. Howard of Bourne, Sophia I. Langevin of Seekonk and Carter N. Armfield of Norton. He was the dear brother of Laura L. Greige of Attleboro and Tanya R. McDowell of Cutchogue, New York. He was the adoring grandson of Phyllis E. Mercier of Sharon and Michael J. Connell of Tucson, Arizona. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.







Visiting hours, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Saturday, May 4th from 2:00-4:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.







A service in celebration of his life will be held at the conclusion of visiting hours at 4:00 P.M on Saturday at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home. Burial will be private.







In lieu of flowers, Rob's family has requested that donations in his memory be made to the Sophia I. Langevin Educational Fund, care of HarborOne Bank, 131 Copeland Drive, Mansfield, MA 02048.







To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com Published in Sun Chronicle on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices