Robert "Bob" George Nelson, 72, of Rehoboth, MA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Life Care Center of Attleboro. He was the beloved husband of Carol E. (Voigt) Nelson, to whom he was married on March 21, 1970.



Born on November 5, 1946 in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late George William Nelson and the late Lily (Etchells) Nelson.



A graduate of William E. Tolman High School, Class of 1964, he received his Associate Degree from Dean Junior College and his Bachelor's Degree from Rhode Island College. Bob proudly worked as an Industrial Arts Teacher at Qualters Middle School in Mansfield, MA for thirty-one years and at Mansfield High School for three years, before retiring in 2003.



A resident of Rehoboth since 1975, he grew up in Seekonk, MA.



Bob enjoyed working on cars, having built three race cars for Seekonk Speedway, and was an avid NASCAR fan. A skilled contractor, furniture maker, and finish carpenter, he built three houses, including his own home. He enjoyed guns and was a longtime member of the NRA. Bob truly valued his participation with the Boy Scouts of America. While attending the Yawgoog Scout Reservation Camp in Rhode Island, he was awarded the prestigious Bucklin Marksmanship Medal. More than anything, Bob cherished his role as husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.



In addition to his wife, Carol, he leaves his loving children: Lori A. Leydon and her husband, John P. Leydon Jr., of Seekonk, MA; and Kristy L. Banner of Warwick, RI. He was the proud grandfather of Cody J. Leydon, Kaleigh S. Leydon, Alicia L. Dady, Katelyn A. Bergeron, Christopher S. Bergeron, and Austin D. Banner; and the adoring great-grandfather of Ronan J. Dady and Juliet R. Dady. Bob leaves his dear brother, William D. Nelson of Seekonk, MA, as well as many cousins and dear friends.



Relatives and friends are cordially invited to honor and remember Bob by gathering for a Visitation on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.



Friends and family are cordially invited to attend a Funeral Service on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.





Graveside Services will immediately follow the funeral service in Seekonk Cemetery, Newman Avenue, Seekonk, MA.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Bob to the Boy Scouts of America, P.O. Box 152079, Irving, TX 75015-2079.



