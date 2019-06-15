Robert H. Guilbeault

1942 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Robert H. Guilbeault, 76, of Attleboro, passed away with his wife at his side early Tuesday morning, June 11, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT. He was the beloved husband of Donna (Gilbert) Guilbeault.



Born December 16, 1942 in Pawtucket, RI, he was the son of the late Doris Jane Philips and William Elzy Guilbeault. In addition to his wife of 46 years, he leaves two children, Barbara White and her husband David of Pawtucket, RI and Robert H. Guilbeault Jr. and his wife Elizabeth of Norwood, MA; as well as a dear nephew James Guilbeault and his partner Valerie Mann of Attleboro, MA. Robert is also survived by four grandchildren; Kiana Guilbeault, Arianna White, and Gabriel and Elina Guilbeault. He was also the brother of Margaret Lawrence, Doris Kenny, Florence Martinelli, Kenneth Guilbeault, Henry Guilbeault, Linda Doyon, and the late William Guilbeault and Rita Rogers. Robert is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.



Robert was a self-employed business owner of Bob's Welding in Attleboro for many years before retiring in 2014.



Robert brought fun and laughter to every occasion with a rich appreciation of life. He always had a smile on his face and a warm hug for everyone. He was an extraordinary and generous friend who will be sorely missed by the many people whose lives he touched.



A private Celebration of Life will be held for close friends and family. Published in Sun Chronicle on June 15, 2019