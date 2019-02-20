Services Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove Street North Attleboro , MA 02760 (508) 695-5651 Robert H Paquin

NAPLES, FL – Robert H. Paquin, 82, of Naples and formerly of North Attleboro, passed away peacfully in Naples, FL on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 surrounded by his daughters.

Born in North Attleboro on November 13, 1936, he was the son of the late Henry R. and Evelyn (Benjamin) Paquin.

Bob was a graduate of North Attleboro High school and in 1954 joined the US Army and served his country for 3 years until his honorable discharge in 1957.

Bob loved cars and thoroughly enjoyed his work as a car salesman for Mandeville Chevrolet in North Attleboro for many years before moving to Naples in 1994. Once in Naples, he became a manager for Property Management Companies and served as a board member for many of them.

Bob was a member of the North Attleboro RTM, School Committee, and the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid pet lover and boatman and he enjoyed his summers spent on Onset Beach.

He will be remembered, by those that knew him, as a devoted and loyal family man.

Bob is survived by his wife: Marie (Marotta) Paquin of Naples; his daughters: Jill Paquin Curreri and her husband Joseph, Leslie Paquin and Joe Fontneau of North Attleboro; grandchildren: Robert Paquin Curreri and Lilly Mahoney; his former wife Lenore Paquin and her husband Jim Bound; stepchildren: Mark Mahoney and his wife Jennifer and Michelle Mahoney and her husband Fred; his sister: Beverly (Paquin) Rush and his many nieces and nephews, brother and sister-in-laws and his lifelong friend Don Fiola.

He was the father of the late Julie Paquin and the brother of the late Barbara (Paquin) O'Neil, Jaqueline (Paquin) Franey and Deborah (Paquin) DiCristoforo.

Visiting hours for Bob will be held in St. Mary's Church, 14 Park St., North Attleboro on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name may be made to Friends of the North Attleboro Animal Shelter (F.N.A.A.S.) http://fnaas.org/donation or to Lenore's Pantry, 43 South Washington St., North Attleboro, MA 02760.

