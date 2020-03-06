|
Robert (Bobby) Horning, age 65, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020 at Milford Hospital with his sister at his side.
Born on August 23, 1954 in Malden, MA, he was the beloved son of Marion C and Robert E Horning, and the twin brother of Karen Arvidson. Bobby lived at home with his parents in Mashpee, MA until they passed away and then he moved to Wrentham, MA and lived with his sister Karen and her husband Paul, until his death.
In addition to his sister, he leaves a nephew David R. Arvidson and his wife Jessie and grandniece, Paige and grandnephew, Hunter. He also leaves his niece Katelyn E. Arvidson and grandnephew, Finnegan and niece Kara M. Duysen and her husband Jayde, along with his grandniece Scout and grandnephew Morgan. Bobby also leaves his Aunt Norma and Aunt Frances as well as many cousins and grand cousins who were all dear to him.
Bobby touched many people wherever he went and particularly in Wrentham and the surrounding towns where he often traveled with his sister Karen and brother-in-law Paul. His passion for music and dancing was his trademark and he often lit up a room wherever he went. People would go out of their way to say hello because of his warm smile and gentle nature. He enjoyed traveling, family events, weddings and any place where people gathered. Bobby will be missed by many friends and family.
All friends and family are cordially invited to a visitation on Sunday, March 22nd from 12 - 1:30 PM in the R.J. Ross Funeral Home, 135 South St. Wrentham. A funeral service will follow visitation at 1:30 PM in the funeral home. The family intends to hold a have private burial ceremony at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Best Buddies - https://www.bestbuddies.org/mari/donate-massachusetts/
An online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2020