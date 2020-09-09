1/1
Robert J. "Bob" Foley
NORWOOD- Robert J. Foley, 60, formerly of Attleboro and Florida, passed away on September 7, 2020 after a courageous battle with Huntington's Disease.

Bob was born in Lowell and was the son of Jean M. (Ducharme) Foley and the late John J. Foley, Jr.

Bob was raised in Attleboro and owned and operated his own painting and contracting business for many years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time in Vero Beach, FL, his second home. Bob was proud of his accomplishments in AA and made many friends in his journey to becoming healthy. He will be remembered as an easy going man who truly enjoyed the simple things in life.

Surviving in addition to his mother are his children, Danielle and Paula Foley of Pawtucket and Abigail and Isabelle Foley of Vero Beach, FL; bother, John J. Foley of Attleboro; sisters, Rita Pietraallo of Westerly, RI and Michele Wheeler of Orange, NH. He was predeceased by his grandmother, Jeannette Michelin.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4-7pm in the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, 126 South Main St., Attleboro. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

Mask wearing and social distancing will be required throughout the funeral and Hathaway Funeral Service staff will assist all in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America.

To leave a message for the family, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com

Published in Sun Chronicle on Sep. 9, 2020.
