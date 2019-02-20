South Attleboro – Robert J. Gagnon, 80, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Carol M. (Don Carlos) Gagnon for fifty-nine years.

Born in Central Falls, a son of the late Arthur and Armosa (Bergeron) Gagnon, he resided in Pawtucket before moving to South Attleboro fifty-five years ago. Bob was a United States Navy veteran.

He was the co-owner with his late brother, Roland J. Gagnon, of Gagnon Brothers Painting & Roofing Contractors of Pawtucket and Attleboro. Their father was the founder of the company.

Bob loved meeting his friends at Honey Dew Donut Shop, South Attleboro. He enjoyed feeding the birds and fish near his home and was a former member of Fore Court Tennis Club, Cumberland, RI.

Besides his wife, he leaves two daughters, Brenda Wong and her husband, Coogan, of Gilroy, California and Suzanne Vierra and her husband, David, of Lincoln, Rhode Island; a son, Steven Gagnon of Attleboro; six grandchildren, Cooper and Parker Wong, David, Jr., Justin and Tyler Vierra and Alyssa Gagnon and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Friday, February 22nd from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the , 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 would be appreciated.