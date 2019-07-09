Services Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home 55 North Main Street Mansfield , MA 02048 (508) 339-2000 Robert J. Prodanas

1946 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Robert J. Prodanas, age 72, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen M. (Welsh) Prodanas, to whom he was wed on April 4, 1970.



Born in Everett, MA on July 26, 1946, he was a loving son of the late Archie and Mary A. (Ulchak) Prodanas.



Bob grew up in Malden and was a 1964 graduate of Malden High School. During the Vietnam War, he proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Vietnam for over three years and was honorably discharged from active duty on December 19, 1969 with the rank of Sergeant.



Mr. Prodanas had made his home in Mansfield for the past forty-seven years and prior to retiring had been employed for thirty years as a yard man for the MBTA.



Bob truly loved spending time with his adoring family and treasured his loving grandchildren. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed playing golf.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his devoted children: Kim-Marie O'Neill and her husband Matthew of Mansfield, Sean H. Prodanas and his wife Sylvana of Seekonk and Kathleen M. Chipoli and her husband Robert, Jr. of Norton. He was the cherished grandfather of Daniel, Adam, Amanda and Samantha O'Neill and Nina and Joseph Chipoli. He was the dear brother of Steven Prodanas and his wife Judy of Salem and is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend his burial services with military honors on Friday, July 12th at 11:30 A.M. at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.



Those attending Bob's services are asked to go directly to the cemetery and please arrive by 11:15 A.M.



Due to the limitation of flowers allowed at the National Cemetery, Robert's family has requested that donations in his memory be made to the Genesis Foundation for Children, 60 Temple Place, 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02111.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.



To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com Published in Sun Chronicle on July 9, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices