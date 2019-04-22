Services Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove Street North Attleboro , MA 02760 (508) 695-5651 Robert J. Vandal, Jr.

1965 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers NORTH ATTLEBORO – Robert J. Vandal, Jr., 54, of North Attleboro passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at home.

Born January 28, 1965 in Attleboro, he was a son of Robert Vandal, Sr. and his companion Irene Tyler of North Attleboro and the late Mary Lou (Jordan) Vandal.

Robert was a lifelong resident of North Attleboro and a 1983 graduate of Bishop Feehan High School. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in accounting from Northeastern University in 1991.

He worked for Ernst and Young for many years and later in the accounting department at Crabtree & Evelyn.

He was an avid fan of the Red Sox and an even bigger fan of the Patriots. He also loved hot sauce and music. One of Robbie's great pleasures in life was his poker group that met monthly for the past 25 years.

In addition to his father, he is survived by two sisters: Donna and husband Kevin Dunn of North Attleboro and Debbie Clark of Swampscott; his aunt Irene Vandal of Plainville; his uncle Albert "Red" Jordan of Walpole; nieces and nephews: Maggie Dunn of Tallahassee, FL, J.J. Dunn of Pittsburg, PA, Molly Dunn of North Attleboro, and Gabrielle, Liam and Kiera Clark all of Swampscott; and his godmother Claire Lacerda of West Bridgewater.

Robbie's family wishes to give special thanks to neighbors Mike and Judy Rayburg for their constant and unwavering support.

A time for visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church immediately followed by a Mass at Sacred Heart at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Attleboro Falls.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bishop Feehan High School, 70 Holcott Drive, Attleboro, MA 02703.

