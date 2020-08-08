1/
Robert James "Bob" Falconer
1962 - 2020
Robert "Bob" James Falconer

Robert "Bob" James Falconer, 57, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his home in North Attleboro with his family at his side. He was the beloved husband of Susan Mary (Downing) Falconer whom he married on August 19, 1988. Susan remained faithfully at Bob's side and tended to him throughout his two and a half year battle with cancer.
Born in Boston, MA on November 24, 1962, he was a son of the late James Ronald Falconer and the late Maureen Evelyn (Cullen) Falconer, and the beloved son-in-law of the late John J. and Florence M. Downing. He resided in the Roslindale neighborhood of Boston before moving to North Attleboro in 1996.
Bob was a licensed plumber, having worked for a number of area companies for more than thirty years.
A man lovingly remembered as enjoying the simple pleasures in life, he enjoyed watching television, especially classic and game shows. He was an ardent Red Sox fan and had a genuine sweet tooth. Bob cherished the times spent with his beloved family and held a special place in his heart for his cats: Ody, Axel, and the late Nox.
In addition to his wife, Susan, he leaves his three loving children: Michelle Leigh Falconer of North Attleboro; Stephanie Beth Falconer of North Attleboro; and Mark James Falconer of North Attleboro; his siblings: Thomas M. Falconer; James R. Falconer; Sandra J. (Falconer) Cronin; Debra M. (Falconer) Farrell and her husband and Bob's dear brother-in-law, Chris Farrell; and Edward W. Falconer. He leaves several nieces, nephews, his extended family including his wife's family, and many dear friends, including his best friend, Roger Bullock of Roslindale, MA.
In accordance with Bob's wishes, and due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation, funeral services, and burial will be privately held.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200


Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 8, 2020.
August 8, 2020
Our thoughts remain with you and your family at this time. We are honored by the trust and confidence you have placed in us during this difficult time.
The Staff of Dyer-Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Services
