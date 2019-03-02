Robert Joseph Roy, 53, of Norfolk, passed peacefully at home on February 28, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Teresa A. (Kenney) Roy.



Born in Methuen, MA on April 28, 1965, he was a son of the late Robert and Naureen (Ford) Roy.



In addition to his wife Teresa, Robert is survived by three children; Patrick, Emmett, and Faith Roy, two brothers Brian Roy and his wife Marie of Merrimac, MA and their children Christine and Jennifer, William Roy and his wife Beth of Boxborough, MA and their children Michael, Jared and Conor; his brothers and sister in laws John Kenney and his wife, Christine and their children William and Thomas, Mary Ellen Morse and her husband David and their children Hannah, Maeve and Siobhan. Michael Kenney and his children Mary Catherine and John, Patricia McNaughton and her husband Peter and their children Rory and Henry,



Also survived by his mother in law; Hannah Kenney of Medfield.



Rob was an investment consultant for Fidelity Investments for 27 years. He was a board member of King Philip Youth basketball Association and enjoyed coaching basketball. He loved to spend time with his family on the beach in Wellfleet, Ma.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, March 3rd from 2p-6p

in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 4th at 10 AM in St. Edward's Church, 133 Spring Street, Medfield. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: Lazarus House, PO Box 408, Lawrence, MA 01842-0808 or ?lazarushouse.org?.



