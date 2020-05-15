Obituary for Robert Kerr Maloney

WORCESTER - Robert Kerr Maloney passed away peacefully from complications associated with Covid19 on May 11, 2020 while in the care of New England Hospice at Blair House Worcester, he was 78 years old. Bob was born in Attleboro, MA to Robert and Kathleen (Kerr) Maloney; he graduated from North Attleboro High School and later graduated at the top of his class at the Stenotype Institute of Boston in 1962. Bob's career, as a requested stenographer, spanned over 40 years in Boston, Connecticut, and the Worcester area.



Bob was an avid reader, loved movies and he enjoyed Boston sports, especially football. It is best that he does not see TB12 and Gronk in Tampa Bay uniforms. In his younger years he liked fast cars and traveling locally and abroad with friends.



He leaves his adopted "Sis" Mary Lou Jelinek of Orleans, MA and her family. Services will be private and are being arranged by Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home in North Attleboro, MA. Donations in his memory

can be made to the New England Hospice 190 Old Derby Street #304 Hingham, MA 02043









