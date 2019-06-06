Home

J H Williams & Company Funeral Home
210 Taunton Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-2600
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Rehoboth Village Cemetery
Bay State Rd.
Robert L. Taylor, 76, of Rehoboth, died peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019. He was the loving husband of 54 years to Virginia B. (Goff) Taylor. Born to the late Betty L. (Mundell) Taylor and Robert N. Taylor in Ottumwa, IA, he later moved to Arizona where he was lovingly raised by his father and wife Byrdena Taylor.

Bob worked as a manager in the lumber industry for many years. He was a member of the Rehoboth Fire Department Station One for 38 years, retiring as Captain. He was the former President of the Rehoboth Firemens Association and served in the United States Army.

In addition to his wife, he leaves his loving daughter, Naomi G. Fears & her husband Gary of Sagamore. He was the father of the late Neal A. Taylor. Cherished grandfather of Matthew A. Taylor & his wife Stephanie, Christopher M. Taylor, their mother Deborah (Ryan) Taylor of Riverside, and great-grandfather of Brooke Taylor & Oliver Taylor. He was the brother of Ronald Taylor, James Taylor, Charles Taylor, all of Arizona, and the late Susan Weir. He also leaves several nieces, nephews, & his Godchild, Christine Walken.

His Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm in Rehoboth Village Cemetery, Bay State Rd. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to the Rehoboth Congregational Church, 139 Bay State Rd, Rehoboth, MA 02769 will be appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.H. WILLIAMS & CO. FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Sun Chronicle on June 6, 2019
