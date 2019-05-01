Services Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home 126 S Main St Attleboro , MA 02703 (508) 222-0498 Robert M. Wilson

Notice Condolences Flowers Norton, MA- Robert M. Wilson, 86, of Norton, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Willows in Mansfield. He was the husband of twelve years to Catherine (Drumgoole) Wilson and the husband of the late Louise (Monteruli) Wilson. He was born in Taunton the son of the late Howard and Frances (Kennedy) Wilson. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Saint Bonaventure University and then earned his Master's degree in social work and rehabilitation. Mr. Wilson worked in the communities of Mansfield, Norton, Attleboro and Taunton as the Director of Operations for Youth and Family Services, then as the Vice President of Operations at VersaCare and also the vice president at Community Care Services in Taunton, retiring in 2010. Bob was fluent in three languages. He loved to travel and spent time with his family. Mr. Wilson was a communicant Saint Mary's Church in Norton. Survivors besides his wife are a sister: Mary Fontana of Canton; a cousin: Richard Cottrell of Westport; along with several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Hilary Wilson, brother in law of the late Maryellen Wilson and Vincent Fontana. His Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10am from the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, 126 South Main Street, Attleboro, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11am in Saint Marys Church, 1 Power Street, Norton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial to follow in Saint Francis Cemetery Taunton. To light a candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 222-0498 Memorial donations in his memory can be made the Inc., 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452 Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 4-7pm in the funeral home. Published in Sun Chronicle on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices