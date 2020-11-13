1/1
Robert Manuel "Goose" Medeiros
1944 - 2020
Robert "Goose" Manuel Medeiros, age 75, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020 at the Hope Hospice Center in Providence. He was the son of the late Manuel and Marie (Vallee) Medeiros.

Goose was born on December 6, 1944 in Fall River and was a graduate of Mansfield High School. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was the proud owner –operator of The Carpet Goose, installing carpet for many years.

Goose was an avid golfer and a member of the Foxborough Country Club. He was a member of the Mansfield VFW and the Mansfield Elks. He enjoyed traveling to Florida to visit family and friends. He most enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a loving and devoted father and grandfather.

Loving father of Arthur Brown, Jr. and his wife Ineke of Bellingham, Corey Medeiros of Wrentham and Caitlin Medeiros of North Attleboro. Devoted grandfather of Creighton, Morgan, Brianna, Talon, Autumn, Brody, Spencer, Braiden and Phoenix. Brother of Bruce and his wife Barbara Medeiros, Sheila Goulet, Marie Medeiros and Sue and her husband Dan Jasinski, all of FL.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Monday, November 16 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough with adherence to COVID-19 precautions and social distancing. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11:30 AM at St. Mary's Church, 330 Pratt Street, Mansfield. To send an on-line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Goose's memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
NOV
17
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
(508) 543-5471
