Robert Mclacklan
1929 - 2020
Robert L. Mclacklan Jr., age 90, of N. Attleboro, Ma., passed away peacefully July 26, 2020 at RI Hospital in Providence, RI. Born in Providence, August 7, 1929, he was the son of the late Robert and Eunice (Roberts) McLacklan and was educated in Edgewood, RI. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps as a sergeant during the Korean War and World War II era. "Mac" retained that pride of service throughout his life. A former longtime resident of Wrentham, Ma., he was an Original Congregational Church Deacon, volunteer fireman, served in many civic organizations and was actively involved in activities with his sons. Mac worked faithfully at Wrentham Steel Products for 25 years and retired as foreman in 1991. He and his loving wife, Ruth, were married 72 years, had many happy traveling adventures and enjoyed wonderful years in Sandwich, Ma. and Ormond Beach, Fl.. Known for his kind spirit and love of family, he will be deeply missed. Mac also loved singing, bird carving, studying history and playing horseshoes. In addition to his wife, Ruth, he leaves Robert Mclacklan III of N. Attleboro and Gary and Barbara McLacklan of Norfolk. Also survived by brother, Richard McLacklan, sister, Jane Horrigan and predeceased by sister, Jean Paul. "Pa" also leaves grandchildren Beth, Rob, Lissa, Ashley and Lindsay, 13 great grandchildren and his faithful dog, Kaylee. Private services will be held at the Bourne National Cemetery with Military Honors.

Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 5, 2020.
