|
|
Robert P. Lerio, Sr., 68, passed away on August 28, 2019. He was the loving husband of Suzanne (Tremblay) Lerio with whom he shared 47 years of marriage.
Robert was born in Malden and was the son of Carmelo and Doris (Bock) Lerio.
Robert served his country honorably in the US Army during Vietnam and was the owner and operator of LMC Petrol and served as District manager for Hess Co. for many years. Robert also worked as an LPN at the Paul A. Dever State School and owned and operated the former Lerio's Restaurant in Raynham and Bob & Sue's Cafe in Taunton. Robert cherished every moment he spent with his family an particularly enjoyed taking them on impromptu road trips. He adored his dogs Dixie and Minnie and was a true patriot and family man. He will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to have known him.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Robert P. Lerio, Jr. And his wife Crystal of Webster and Jessica J. Santos and her husband Victor of Attleboro; sister, Dr. Barbara J. Pinchera of Canton; grandchildren, Joshua, Gage, Arianna, Dominic, Thomas and Jamison.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10am in St. John the Evangelist Church, 1 St. John Pl., Attleboro. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Burial with military honors will follow in the MA National Cemetery, Bourne.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 4-7pm in the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, 126 South Main St., Attleboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the 57 Taunton Green, Taunton, MA 02780.
To light a memorial candle, sign the guestbook or for directions, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 3, 2019