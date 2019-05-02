Services Hathaway Funeral Home 1813 Robeson St Fall River , MA 02720 (508) 673-0781 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hathaway Funeral Home 1813 Robeson St Fall River , MA 02720 View Map Funeral service 9:00 AM Hathaway Funeral Home 1813 Robeson St Fall River , MA 02720 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Saint Andrew the Apostle Church Kilmer Ave Taunton , MA View Map Robert R. Boucher

Taunton, MA- Robert R. Boucher, 76, of Taunton, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Morton Hospital. He was the husband of forty-four years to Kathleen (Palmer) Boucher. Robert was born in Attleboro the son of the late Raymond O. and Mabel (Bourgeois) Boucher. Robert was a graduate of the La Salette Seminary and then earned his Masters degree in psychology and counseling from Assumption College. Mr. Boucher worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Mental Health for thirty-one years, retiring in 2004. He then worked for GATRA as a van driver for ten years retiring in 2017. Robert was a communicant of Saint Andrew the Apostle Church. He enjoyed being with his family and friends. Survivors besides his wife are a daughter: Lisa M Curry and her husband Charles F. of Taunton; two sons: Raymond P. Boucher and his fiancé Ida Chaves of Taunton; Michael L. Boucher and his fiancé Nancy Medeiros of Taunton; six grandchildren: Kristen Glover, Kassey Korona, Ryan Curry, Bobby Boucher, Brianna and Brady Boucher; a great granddaughter: Shelby Glover; a sister: Connie Boisse and her husband Arthur of Pawtucket; along with several nieces and nephews. His Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 9am from the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10am in Saint Andrew the Apostle Church, Kilmer Ave, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial to follow in Saint Francis Cemetery Taunton. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318. Memorial donations in his memory can be made to Saint Andrew the Apostle Church. Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 4-7pm in the funeral home. Published in Sun Chronicle on May 2, 2019