Robert R. Dion, 72
Pawtucket, Rhode island
Robert R. Dion, age 72, of Pawtucket, RI, formerly of Norton, passed away peacefully, in the comfort of his home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Laurel A. (Beardsworth) Dion, to whom he was wed for nearly thirty-four years.
Born in Attleboro, MA on June 9, 1948, he was a loving son of the late Paul J., Sr. and Florence M. (Lavigne) Dion.
Bob grew up and was educated in Norton. He had made his home in Pawtucket for the past twenty-nine years and prior to retiring, had worked for fourteen years as a wire drawer in precious metals at the Stern-Leach Company in Attleboro.
Bob came from a large tight-knit family, whom he truly loved spending time with. He was an avid New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan, and enjoyed traveling wife his wife, woodworking and engaging in projects around his home.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his devoted children: Krista Marceau and her husband Patrick of Maine, Eric Dion and his wife Keri of North Attleboro, Melody Peirce of Warwick and Jarrod Peirce of North Smithfield. He was the dear brother of Florence Giliard of California and the late Shirley Pierce, Paul Dion, Jr., Carol McGee, who is survived by her husband Stephen McGee of North Attleboro, Roland "Pokey" Dion, Phillip Dion and George Dion. He is also survived by his cherished 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Sunday, August 23rd from 3:00-5:00 P.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Ave.) Norton.
A service will be held at 5:00 P.M. at the conclusion of visitation on Sunday in the funeral home. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, Robert's family has requested that donations in his memory be made to the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen St, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.
To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com