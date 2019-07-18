Services Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove Street North Attleboro , MA 02760 (508) 695-5651 Memorial service 10:00 AM Calvin Presbyterian Church 126 Angell Road Cumberland , RI View Map Roger A. Bourassa ED.D.

1943 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Roger A. Bourassa, ED.D., 75, resident of North Attleboro for forty years, formerly of Attleboro and Pawtucket, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, RI. He was the beloved husband of Elaine (Ringuette) Bourassa to whom he was wed on June 16th, 1973.

Born in Central Falls, RI on December 26th, 1943, he was a loving son of the late Albert L. and Edna C. (Jacques) Bourassa.

Roger spent his formative years in Pawtucket, RI and was a 1962 graduate of Pawtucket Vocational High School. Shortly after graduation he enlisted in the United States Army, serving his country proudly for two years during the Vietnam Era while stationed in France. He went on the further his education, earning his Bachelor's Degree in Education from Rhode Island College in 1976, his Master's Degree in Adult Education from Worcester State College in 1980, and his Doctorate from Nova University in 1992.

Dr. Bourassa was employed by Davies Career and Technical High School of Lincoln, RI where he taught for thirteen years until his retirement in 2004. Prior to that he had worked as an Administrator and Technical Coordinator at Southeastern Regional Technical High School of Easton, as a Drafting Instructor at Tri-County Vocational High School of Franklin, an instructor of Adult Education at Project Rate, and also spent a brief time teaching at Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School in Bourne.

When Roger was not partaking in his most loved passion, teaching students in the classroom, he enjoyed spending time traveling – having taken trips across the United States, especially Florida, and Europe as well. Possessing an artistic side, he was fond of drawing and was an avid reader. He also was a die-hard Patriots fan and held season tickets at Gillette Stadium where he enjoyed being a spectator at many games.

Besides his wife of forty-six years, he is survived by his dear sister: Claire E. LeBlanc of West Warwick, RI; and his brother: Paul E. Bourassa and his wife Jacqueline of Pawtucket, RI.

He also was the beloved uncle to a host of nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Memorial Service in celebration of Roger's life on Friday, July 19th, 2019 at 10 AM in the Calvin Presbyterian Church, 126 Angell Road, Cumberland, RI.

Inurnment with full military honors will follow the memorial service in the Columbarium of the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter, RI.

Visiting hours have been respectfully omitted.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, North Attleboro, MA.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his name to Madonna Manor, 85 No. Washington Street, North Attleboro, MA 02760.

