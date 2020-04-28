|
|
ATTLEBORO – Roger Achin, 94, of Attleboro passed away peacefully at home on April 16, 2020
surrounded by his family. He departed this world leaving an enduring impact on all who had the
privilege of knowing him. He was a wise man whose humor and wit were matched only by his patience
and kindness. Roger was a family man who enjoyed reading, gardening, fishing, canoeing, and camping
throughout New England and Canada.
Roger attended North Attleboro High School and joined the U.S. Navy during World War II. He served as
a medic and pharmacist mate third class on the USS Natrona, an attack transport ship in the Pacific
Ocean.
After the Navy, Roger worked as a tool maker at Swank for over 40 years until his retirement. He was
also a member of St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Joseph's Church in Attleboro. He served as a lector
for many years at both St. Joseph's and St. Stephen's churches.
Roger is survived by his wife of over seventy years, Jacqueline (DesVergnes) Achin and his three children:
Thomas Achin and his wife Jeanine of Rehoboth, Sandra Oswald and her husband Kris of Rochester, NH
and Mark Achin and his wife Colleen of Providence, RI. He leaves eight loving grandchildren: Karyn,
Kristen, Katrina, Nichole, Damond, Brianne, Bret, and Marissa and nine great-grandchildren.
Roger was preceded in death by his brothers: Dr. Paul Achin, Joseph Achin, Alfred Achin, and Gerard
Achin; and his sisters: Jeanette Achin, Doris Jarvis, and Theresa Berg. He is survived by his brothers
Ronald Achin and Henry Achin.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North
Attleboro. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Roman Catholic
Church in Seekonk.
To send online condolences to Roger's family, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2020