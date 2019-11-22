Home

Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services
161 Commonwealth Avenue
N. Attleboro, MA 02763
(508) 695-0200
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Murray Unitarian Universalist Church
505 North Main Street
Attleboro, MA
Roger Wayne Boucher


1938 - 2019
Roger Wayne Boucher Notice
Roger Wayne Boucher, 81, of Rehoboth, MA, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, RI. He was the beloved husband of Nancy L. Morgan-Boucher, whom he was married on November 29, 1999.
Born on May 15, 1938 in New Bedford, MA, he was the son of the late Allen D. Boucher and the late Marion G. (MacPhail) Boucher.
A graduate of Norton High School, Class of 1956, he worked for more than thirty years as a Printer for Colonial Lithograph, Inc. in Attleboro, before retiring.
Roger honorably served our country as a Veteran of the United States Navy.
A resident of Rehoboth since 1995, he previously lived in Attleboro.
A lifelong member of Murray Unitarian Universalist Church in Attleboro, he was active with the Food Pantry and the Memorial Garden project. He enjoyed the outdoors and camping. Roger was a longtime member of the Boys Scouts. He became a writer in his later years and was a member of the Nomad Writers Group for ten years. He was also active with Rehoboth's "Poetry in the Village" with Nancy, and with the Rehoboth Blanding Library. Roger had a special place in his heart for his two cats: "Felix" and "Butterscotch". More than anything, he treasured his beloved family.
In addition to his wife, Nancy, he leaves his children: Michelle D. Allen and her husband, Chris, of Saco, ME; Holly L. Gibson and her husband, David, of Barwon Heads, Australia; and Michael Boucher and his wife, Marielle, of Dighton, MA; and Nancy's son, Justin P. King and his wife, Charlene, of Thornton, CO. Roger was the brother of Linda E. Thompson of Middleboro, MA, and her late husband, Brad Thompson; and Philip A. Boucher and his wife, Karen R. (Gebhardt) Boucher, of Attleboro Falls, MA. He was the proud grandfather of eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Roger is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, his extended family, and many dear friends.
Friends and relatives are cordially invited to attend a Memorial Service for Roger on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 North Main Street, Attleboro, MA, Rev. Gretchen E. Weis, officiating, with a collation to follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Roger to Murray Unitarian Universalist Church Food Pantry, 505 North Main Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2019
