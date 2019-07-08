Services Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home 126 S Main St Attleboro , MA 02703 (508) 222-0498 Roland E. Letourneau

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Roland E. Letourneau, 94, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on July 3, 2019. He was the loving husband of Rita C. (Forget) Letourneau, with whom he shared 70 years of marriage.



Roland was born in Pawtucket and was the son of the late Silvio Letourneau and Helen (Dufresne) Letourneau.



Roland served his country honorably in the US Navy during WWII. He served his community on the Attleboro Fire Department for over 26 years retiring as Deputy Chief and was also employed as a polisher for Swank and Robbins for many years. During his retirement, Roland worked part time in security at G. Fox. Family came before all else in his life and Roland did everything he could to make sure they were taken care of. He enjoyed family picnics, trips to the beach and Rocky Point in the family station wagon and square dancing with his wife Rita. Roland will be remembered as a kind and gentle man who loved his family and his country. He will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to have known him.



The family wishes to acknowledge the kind and compassionate care provided to Roland by the staff of Garden Place Health Care.



Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Robert S. Letourneau of N. Attleboro, Ronald P. Letourneau and his wife Ann of N. Attleboro, Dennis R. Letourneau and his wife Teresa of Warwick, RI, Rachel C. Lesieur and her husband Ronald of N. Attleboro, and Roxanne N. Letourneau and her companion Charlie Russ of N. Attleboro; brother, Donald Letourneau of AL; ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



He was the father of the late Mark and James Letourneau and brother of the late Rene and Norman Letourneau; Cecile Lamothe, and Rita Smith.



His funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10am in the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, 126 South Main St., Attleboro. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



Burial with military honors will follow in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Attleboro.



Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 9-10am in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Hope Health Hospice Compassion Fund, 1324 Belmont St., #202, Brockton, MA 02301.



To light a memorial candle, sign the online guestbook or for directions, visit www.hathawayfunerals.com Published in Sun Chronicle on July 8, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices