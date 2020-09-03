1/
Roland Joseph Grenier
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCARBOROUGH, Maine – Roland Joseph Grenier, 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at his residence. He was the loving husband of Joanne (Hunt) Grenier.

He was born on July 23, 1942 in Bridgeport, CT, the son of the late Joseph Edmund Grenier, Jr. and Zelma Gloria (Silverstone) Grenier.

Roland attended the Attleboro School System from K-12, graduating in 1960. He then furthered his studies at Bryant University and graduated in 1968 and then on to Roger Williams University. He was a Navy veteran.

Roland spent his career in Supply Chain Management. He was very active in the Purchasing Managers Association of Rhode Island (PMARI), where he earned his CPM, received several leadership and service awards, and held several offices, including President (1999-2000).

Roland served for two years as an Attleboro City Councilor in the 1960's. He was involved with Boy Scouts for many years and was a coach for Attleboro Little League and Soccer.

He lived in Scarborough, ME most recently and Tucson, AZ where he spent about 5 months each year in Tucson.

Roland enjoyed traveling, reading, home repairs and renovations, spending time on the beach, and wintering in Tucson, AZ. While in Arizona he was an active member of the Park West Retirement Community where he served on the Social Committee and helped run the annual fundraiser festival.

In addition to his wife. Roland is survived by his children, Karen and spouse Caroline Cloutier of Keene, NH, Debrah and Carl Howes of Hudson, NH, Elizabeth Dennehy of Attleboro, MA, David Grenier of Providence, RI; seven grandchildren, Ian Howes, Fionna Howes, Thomas Cloutier, Gretchen Cloutier, Katherine Dennehy, Ryan Dennehy, and Alison Dennehy; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Private funeral services will be held by the family.

in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Roland to the American Heart Association/ American Stroke Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.

To send Roland's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home - Attleboro
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0193
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duffy-Poule Funeral Home - Attleboro

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
September 2, 2020
Had the pleasure of working with Roland for several years in the Purchasing Association of Rhode Island. He was always there to help in any way he could with everyone May He Rest In Peace. God Bless
Peter Dodge
Friend
September 1, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Roland’s passing. He was a friend and colleague. Bruce Weaver
Bruce Weaver
Friend
September 1, 2020
It was good to work with Roland in the Purchasing Management Association of RI. In addition to us enjoying the camaraderie and mutual support that comes with a trade association, I know he cared a lot about the ethics and professionalism of our chosen career.
Gordon Mears
Coworker
September 1, 2020
Joanne, I am so very sorry for your loss. You had a wonderful productive life together. Loved the story of how you biked to next state from college to get married.
Connie Corkum-williams
Friend
September 1, 2020
Roland was a kind and fun loving man. We will miss his given nature and kind soul
Gary + Nancy Jagiela
Friend
September 1, 2020
I was sad to hear of Roland's passing and offer my condolences to the family.
Kenneth Cabral
August 31, 2020
Joanne and family
Thoughts and prayers are with you all
Joe Delude
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved