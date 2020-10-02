Rolande E. Poirier, 92, of North Attleboro passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Madonna Manor Nursing Home. She was the devoted wife of the late Bernard E. Poirier for 71 years.
Born July 3, 1928, in Pawtucket, R.I., she was a daughter of the late Lorenzo J. and Lydia D. (Pelletier) Daneau.
Rolande cherished both her faith and her family, making these the center of all she did. Rolande was a secular Carmelite, known as "Rolande of the Trinity O.C.D.S." She was a devoted communicant of Sacred Heart Church in North Attleboro, where she was also a member of St. Anne's Sodality.
She was a eucharistic minister at Sacred Heart, at a local hospital, and at Madonna Manor Nursing Home. Rolande and Bernard participated in a memorable mission trip to Kentucky with 12 children in tow. They also participated in the Christian Family Movement.
Rolande was a skilled seamstress who made clothing for her children and grandchildren. Always a positive person and willing to serve others, she would often be found tailoring, repairing and hemming clothing or quilting baby blankets.
Always enjoying music, Rolande played guitar and organ, and could yodel with the best of them. She was fluent in two languages and even learned to pilot an airplane.
She is survived by 15 loving children: Veneta Lorraine-Zeno of Attleboro; Elizabeth M. Poirier of Attleboro; Alice R. Smith and husband, Jeff, of Westwood; Celeste R. Leydon and husband, Richard, of North Attleboro; Andrea J. Lavoie and husband, Allan, of Norton; Bernard A. Poirier and wife, Deryl, of Foster; Paul J. Poirier and wife, Theresa, of Seekonk; Rosalie A. Phipps and husband, Craig Stock, of Wayne, Pa.; Josette F. Crawford and husband, Jack, of Pawtucket; Christopher J. Poirier of North Attleboro; Francis S. Poirier of North Attleboro; Thomas M. Poirier and wife, Luisa, of North Attleboro; Marie B. SaoBento and husband, Dennis, of Warren; David P. Poirier and wife, Karen, of Pittsburgh, Pa., Suzanne J. Perry and husband, Christopher, of Berwyn, Pa.
She is also survived by 41 cherished grandchildren, and 46 adored great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by six siblings: Patricia Pelletier, Gerard Daneau, Leo Daneau, John Daneau, Madeline Jesanis and Claire Dziadul. She was predeceased by 9 other siblings.
Rolande was dearly loved by all who knew her.
Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours on Monday, October 5 from 9-10:30 a.m. A private funeral Mass will be held afterwards with private burial at Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carmelite Discalced Friars U.C. D. S., 166 Foster Street, Brighton, MA, 02135.
To sign an online guestbook for Rolande, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.