Mrs. Rollene M. "Trudy" Ridlon, 90 a resident of Jacksonville and formerly a longtime resident of Attleboro, MA and Plainville, MA passed away peacefully at Pine Heights in Brattleboro on Tuesday February 25, 2020. Born in Portland , ME on July 30, 1929 she was one of three daughters born to George and Dorothea Randall. She grew up in Ashland New Hampshire where she attended local school. She was married to the late Wesley Edward Ridlon. For many years Mrs. Ridlon had worked at Fosters Jewelry in Attleboro. However She spent most of her life volunteering her time- having four boys she became deeply involved with the Boy Scouts of America beginning when they were in Cub Scouts , she and her husband held many positions within the Boy Scouts traveling throughout the country volunteering their time , she received several awards from the Scouts honoring her more than 60 years of service, including the Silver Beaver, District Award of Merit, she received her Scout and Cub Scout Wood Badges as well as being a trainer for these badges. She was also a member of the Roundtable staff to train adults in Scouting. She volunteered at Sturdy Memorial Hospital and was a devoted member of St. John the Evangelist Church where she loved reading and singing with the choir.
Mrs. Ridlon leaves her sons Michael Ridlon and wife Virginia of South Attleboro and John Ridlon and Marianne of Live Oak, Texas , sisters Gail Randall of Tucson, AZ and Lillian Piper of Compton, NH, grandchildren Michelle Ridlon, Theresa (Ridlon) Dumaine, Wesley Ridlon, Kevin Ridlon and John Ridlon Jr. , 12 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by two sons Stephen and Timothy Ridlon.
The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St John the Evangelist Church in Attleboro MA on Monday March 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. She will be buried with her husband in the family lot in Holy Cross Cemetery in Franklin , NH.
Memorial gifts in her name may be made to Boy Scouts of America, Camp Norse, in care of the Covey Allen & Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 15, Wilmington, VT 05363.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 29, 2020