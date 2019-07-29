|
Romeo M. Desfosses, age 87, of Attleboro and Florida, formerly of Norton passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the West Newton Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center. He was the beloved husband of the late Ann L. (Zarrella) Desfosses, who died on July 16, 1994.
Born in Boston, MA on August 3, 1931, he was a loving son of the late Romeo L. and Geneva (Romprey) Desfosses.
Romeo grew up and was educated in Boston. During the Korean Conflict, he proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army. He was honorably discharged on August 20, 1954 with the rank of Sergeant.
Mr. Desfosses was a member of the Local 4 Operating Engineers Union for fifty years. Following a career that spanned over thirty-five years at the Franki Foundation Company in Woburn., he retired as a New England District Field Equipment Superintendent.
A resident of Attleboro for the past five years, he was a former longtime resident of Norton and enjoyed many wonderful winters spent in Port Charlotte, Florida. Romeo was a communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Norton, enjoyed playing golf, was an avid New England sports fan and a longtime Patriots season ticket holder.
Romeo's family was truly the essence of his life. In his retirement years, along with his longtime companion of twenty-three years, he enjoyed traveling and playing in miniature golf leagues.
He is survived by his devoted children: Cheryl A. Botelho and her husband Christopher of Attleboro, Deborah L. Holmes and her husband Timothy of New Hampshire and Stephen R. Desfosses and his wife Jessica of Attleboro. He was the adoring grandfather of Tara Cole and her husband Tyler, Stephanie D'Amore and her husband Matthew, Christopher Holmes and his fiancé Emily White and Bryanne, Austin, Addison and Ella Desfosses. He was the cherished companion of Janice Soullier, with whom he made his home and the dear brother of the late Mercedes Desfosses and Muriel Caiola.
His funeral, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will begin on Thursday, August 1st at 10:00 A.M. from the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Ave.) Norton followed by a Mass of Christian burial celebrated at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 1 Power St., Norton. Military honors will be remembered at the conclusion of services. Burial will be private.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, July 31st from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Romeo's family has requested that donations in his memory be made to the , 209 West Central St., Suite 220, Natick, MA 01760. To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on July 29, 2019