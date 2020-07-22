1/1
Ronald A. "Lucky" Fortin
1948 - 2020
South Attleboro – Ronald "Lucky" A. Fortin, 71, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Jo-Ann L. (Labrecque) Fortin. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Arthur and Aline (Lavallee) Fortin.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Ronald served as a Corporal in Vietnam during the war. Ronald was the president and co-owner of the former C&R Awards, Inc., Attleboro. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, reading, spending time with his family and his beloved Shih Tzu, Bridgette.

Besides his devoted wife of fifty years, he is survived by three children, Shaun M. Fortin of Pawtucket, Kristen M. Fortin-Ashburne and her husband, Corey, of South Attleboro and Katie L. Hanley and her husband, Clayton, of North Attleboro; two grandchildren, Emma and Jacob Ashburne; his twin brother, Robert Fortin and his wife, Gilberta, of Pawtucket and many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION will be held on Friday beginning at 8:30 a.m. in CHEETHAM Funeral Home, 1012 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Cecilia Church, 755 Central Ave., Pawtucket. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Rolling Thunder Charities, Inc., Chapter 1 RI, PO Box 7006, Cumberland, RI 02864 would be appreciated. Upon arrival at the funeral home we ask that guests remain patiently in their vehicle until an attendant directs you into the funeral home, where masks and social distancing are required. CheethamFuneralHome.com


Published in Sun Chronicle on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Cecilia Church
Interment
Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Cheetham Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1012 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 725-4525
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Jo-Ann, so sorry for your great loss. Our love and prayers are with you and your family!! Ronnie was a pleasure to know. Nancy&Mary Smith
July 22, 2020
Jean and I want to express our condolences to the entire Fortin family...Thank you Jo-Ann and Bobby for allowing us to visit Ron just prior to his passing..We we’re friends for many years and he will be missed...He was a great guy...Peace be with you all....Brian & Jean Mulligan
Brian & Jean Mulligan
Friend
July 16, 2020
My thoughts today go back to high school and all the fun we had. I wish your family peace. My sad condolences to all. Janet
Janet LaBranche - Snee.
Friend
July 16, 2020
My sympathy and prayers to you Joanne and to your family.
Fr John Kiley
Friend
July 16, 2020
Robert, you and your entire family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Tracey Sanasarian
Friend
July 15, 2020
Bobby I wanted to send my condolences for your loss of Ronnie. Always like being around you guys. And very sad to see him go.
Steve Plante
Friend
May 28, 2020
Dear Jo-Ann and Family,
I was so sorry to hear of Ronnys passing. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time
Mary-Beth & Joe Bairos
Francis & Ruth Elliotts daughter and son in-law
Mary-Beth Bairos
Family
May 23, 2020
Jo Ann and family, Donna and I express our deepest condolences at this difficult time. Ron was such a good friend, we will sorely miss him.
ronald dumont
Friend
May 16, 2020
My condolinces to the entire Fortin family, "Onece a MARINE always a MARINE!" Ron, like his twin brother Bob was always someone to look up to. Many memories at Barry's drugstore and the Broadway Clan. BLESSING
joseph risho
Friend
May 12, 2020
Robert, I am saddened to hear of your twin brother's death. May God be with you & your family at this difficult time in your life. My sincerest condolence's
Pam Ryan
Friend
May 12, 2020
Joanne, So sorry for you and your family. Loved working with him. He was truly the nicest, funniest guy I knew. My heart goes out to you guys!
Colleen Cavanagh
Friend
May 11, 2020
"If the Army and the Navy
Ever look on Heaven's scenes,
They will find the streets are guarded
By United States Marines."
And Our Lord now says "Well done my good and faithful servant"
Our deepest sympathy to all the family.
Maureen and Scott Hilsman
May 11, 2020
Joanna I am so sorry for you and your families loss, he was an old friend and a friend for many years one of the Barry's drugstore boys
Peter McCluskie
Friend
May 11, 2020
My deepest sympathy for your loss. Ron was a great friend and mentor from my Balfour day to the present. I think of him and am so sad for the loss of such a vibrant person - and smile thinking of all the ways he would make me laugh each time I spoke to him. He was talented, loyal and above all adored his family.
Chris Harkins
Friend
May 11, 2020
Diane and I send our deepest condolences to Jo-Ann and family.
Peter and Diane Randazzo
Friend
May 11, 2020
My deepest and most heartfelt sympathy for your loss.
Donna Laird
Classmate
May 10, 2020
Will miss all the great conversation from our Balfour days up the current time.
Marc Forbes
Friend
May 10, 2020
Katie and family, We were sad to hear of the passing of your dad . May your memories and love give you peace and strength at this difficult time. You are in our prayers.
Candy & Joe Barbosa
May 10, 2020
Please accept our heartfelt condolences, Thinking of the Fortin Family at this difficult time.
Geoffrey & Laura Marchant
Friend
May 10, 2020
Joanne and Family
Having known Ron since our days at Tolman High, I was so saddened to hear of his passing. Please know that my thoughts are prayers are with all of you.
Susan Stott Sullivan
Friend
May 10, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Fortin Family. Sorry for your loss
Dave Gauvin
Friend
May 9, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Its never easy losing a loved one . Youre in my thoughts.
Barbara Fox
Friend
