South Attleboro – Ronald "Lucky" A. Fortin, 71, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Jo-Ann L. (Labrecque) Fortin. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Arthur and Aline (Lavallee) Fortin.
A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Ronald served as a Corporal in Vietnam during the war. Ronald was the president and co-owner of the former C&R Awards, Inc., Attleboro. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, reading, spending time with his family and his beloved Shih Tzu, Bridgette.
Besides his devoted wife of fifty years, he is survived by three children, Shaun M. Fortin of Pawtucket, Kristen M. Fortin-Ashburne and her husband, Corey, of South Attleboro and Katie L. Hanley and her husband, Clayton, of North Attleboro; two grandchildren, Emma and Jacob Ashburne; his twin brother, Robert Fortin and his wife, Gilberta, of Pawtucket and many nieces and nephews.
VISITATION will be held on Friday beginning at 8:30 a.m. in CHEETHAM Funeral Home, 1012 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Cecilia Church, 755 Central Ave., Pawtucket. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Rolling Thunder Charities, Inc., Chapter 1 RI, PO Box 7006, Cumberland, RI 02864 would be appreciated. Upon arrival at the funeral home we ask that guests remain patiently in their vehicle until an attendant directs you into the funeral home, where masks and social distancing are required. CheethamFuneralHome.com