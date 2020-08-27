1/1
Ronald A. Rock
ATTLEBORO- Ronald A. Rock, 72, passed away at his home on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was the loving husband of Laura L. (Eckhardt) Rock. Ronald was born and lived in Attleboro. He was a 1966 graduate of Attleboro High School.

Ron served his country honorably in the US Air Force during Vietnam. He enjoyed spending time with his family as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. Ron loved taking camping trips with his family each year as well as trips to the family vacation home in Sarasota, FL. He loved the outdoors and would take his motorcycle on rides whenever and wherever he could. Ron also enjoyed reading, playing games on his Kindle and watching movies.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, William R. Rock of FL; Laura A. Rock of Middleboro and Jessica D. McCauley and her husband Travis of Leicester; grandchildren, Jesse Rock, Ryan Hall, Crystal Rock, Jackson McCauley and Jase McCauley; sisters, Carolyn Andrews and her husband Ronald of Attleboro and Debbie Sullivan of Cumberland, RI.

Ron was predeceased by his parents Arthur and Doris Rock as well as his siblings, Gene Rock, Kenneth Rock, Wayne Rock and Sandra Quaglia.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 1-4pm in the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, 126 South Main St., Attleboro.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10am in Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Coyle Dr., Seekonk. Relatives and friends are invited to attend DIRECTLY TO THE CHURCH.

Mask wearing and social distancing are required. Hathaway Funeral Service staff will assist all in attendance throughout the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron's memory may be made to the VA of Rhode Island, (Pulmonary Dept.), 830 Chalkstone Ave., Providence, RI 02908.

To leave a message for Ron's family, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com


Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home
AUG
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church
Funeral services provided by
Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home
126 S Main St
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0498
