Notice Condolences Flowers Ronald C. "Mac" McKenna, Sr., age 86, of Norton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Sachem Center for Health & Rehabilitation in East Bridgewater. He was the beloved husband of the late Johanna M. (Pendergast) McKenna, to whom he was wed for forty-eight years at the time of her death on November 12, 2002.



Born in Taunton, MA on July 12, 1932, he was a loving son of the late Peter and Vivian (Coggon) McKenna.



Mac grew up and was educated in Taunton. During the Korean Conflict, he proudly served his country for three years as a member of the United States Army. He was honorably discharged on March 18, 1954 with the rank of Corporal.



Prior to retiring, Mr. McKenna had worked as a press operator for Brainin Advance Industries where he raised the flag at the beginning of each day and was a familiar face grilling at the annual company outings. He was previously employed for twenty years at the L.G. Balfour Company in Attleboro.



Mac had made his home in Norton for over sixty years and was a communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Norton. He loved spending time amongst family and friends and his hobbies included playing cribbage, working in his yard, cutting firewood and gardening.



He is survived by his devoted children: Ronald C. McKenna, Jr. and his wife Leslie of South Attleboro, Daniel R. McKenna and his wife Linda of Middleboro and Christine L. Conde and her husband Mario of Marion. He was the adoring grandfather of Shawn McKenna and his wife Amy, Joelyn Moniz and her husband Ian, Anne Marie Conde, Angela Conde, Nicolas Conde, Christopher Conde and the great grandfather of Isabelle, Lucas, Jack, Payton and Lucy. He was the dear brother of Estelle Cardoza of Taunton, Lorraine Leroux of Taunton and Catherine Perry of Florida, formerly of Taunton. He is also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews.



His funeral service, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Monday, February 25th at 12:00 P.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Ave.) Norton. Burial with military honors will follow at the Timothy Plain Cemetery in Norton.



Visitation will be held prior to the services on Monday morning from 10:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Mac's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.



