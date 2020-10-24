Ronald E. Dubuc, 65, of Norton, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 surrounded by his caring partner, Deb Marcoccio and his family.
Ronald attended Attleboro High School and graduated in 1973 he then continued on to Dean Jr. College in Franklin then to Boston Architectural College to obtain his Bachelor's Degree in Architecture in 1991. He worked for the Foxboro Company, Foxboro, MA, Civitas, Wareham, MA and most recently for the City of Attleboro as the Assistant Superintendent of the Department of Public Works.
Ronald was a talented musician and a member of the band Pulse and The Spellbinders. He loved the outdoors, spending time at the ocean, hiking in the mountains, bike riding, playing golf and vacationing on Martha's Vineyard, Italy, Cape Cod and Florida. He was outgoing and loved being with people and sharing a joke, or 10, with his friends and family, especially with his nieces, nephews and also great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 34 years, Mary (Betty) Dubuc and father, Hector Dubuc and survived by his mother, Doris Dubuc; his brothers, Carl Dubuc and wife Christina, George Dubuc and wife Virginia "Sis"; sister-in-law, Judy Consentino and husband David; brother-in- law, William "Bill" LaCombe and wife Joy, brother-in-law, Leonard LaCombe and brother-in-law, Peter LaCombe and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, 1 Power St, Norton, MA.
Burial will be privately by the family. There will not be a funeral procession the morning of the Mass of Christian Burial from the funeral home to the church. For the safety of those who wish to pay their respects, please do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines including social distancing and the use of face masks.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Community VNA 10 Emory St., Attleboro, MA 02703.https://www.communityvna.com/get-involved/donate-to-cvna/
To send Ron's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com