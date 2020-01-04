|
ATTLEBORO –With great sadness, the family of Ronald E. Quimby, 82, announces that he passed away peacefully on Monday, November 25, 2019 at his home.
Born on December 3, 1936 in Attleboro, MA, he was a son of the late Leroy and Marion (Martin) Quimby and the husband of Mary (Lapre) Quimby.
Ronald enjoyed books, classical music, wine, card games, watching sports, playing his harmonica, carrying a tune, and making a great argument. He will be missed for his quick wit, great memory, and ability to befriend anyone.
At Ron's request, there will be no public funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that people wishing to honor his memory practice kindness towards others.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 4, 2020