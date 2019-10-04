|
Ronald Edward Precourt Sr., 88, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI. He was the beloved husband of the late Marilyn Matthews (Pearce) Precourt whom he was married in 1953 and who passed away on February 16, 2007.
Born on April 6, 1931 in Franklin, MA, he was the son of the late Armand Precourt and the late Edith (Cote) Precourt.
A lifelong resident of North Attleboro, he was a graduate of North Attleboro High School and a former member of Sacred Heart Church. Ronald worked for more than fifty-two years in the jewelry industry, most recently in the Specifications and Quality Control Department of the former L.G. Balfour Company before retiring. He was a member of the Balfour "Gold Dusters" and the "Ten Mile River Rats".
A warm and outgoing man, he loved working around his house and in his yard, especially alongside his wife in the garden he designed and which she would carefully help tend. Ronald had an affinity for trees and was a true arborist at heart. He was an avid golfer and an ardent football fan. He enjoyed camping in his van throughout New England, listening to country music, and carving wooden canes. More than anything, he loved spending time with his cherished family.
He was the loving father of Ronald Edward Precourt Jr. and his wife, Jennifer (Stefano) Precourt, of Warwick, RI; Susan V. Kiley and her husband, Thomas Kiley, of Virginia; Linda L. Peterson and her husband, Wayne P. Peterson, of Mansfield, MA; and David P. Precourt of North Attleboro, MA. Ronald was the proud and adoring grandfather of thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. He was the dear brother of Judith Dubeau of Attleboro, MA; Robert Precourt of Nevada City, CA; Armand L. Precourt of Orlando, FL; the late Paula Childs, and the late Alan Precourt. He leaves several nieces and nephews and his former daughter-in-law, Kathleen (Lessard) Precourt of Central Falls, RI.
Friend and relatives are cordially invited to honor and remember Ronald by gathering for a Memorial Visitation on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, followed by a Memorial and Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 p.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.
Graveside services will immediately follow in North Purchase Cemetery, 825 North Main Street, Attleboro, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ronald to either the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2019