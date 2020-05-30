NORTH ATTLEBORO – Ronald Gamache, 80, of North Attleboro, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Branches of North Attleboro. He was the devoted husband of the late Derith (Swenson) Gamache.
Born on March 30, 1940 in Providence, RI he was a son of the late Phillip and Viola (Gingras) Gamache.
Ronald was a graduate of North Attleboro High School and proudly served his country in the Nation Guard.
He was the Co-owner and General Manager of Anderson Chrysler Jeep in Attleboro for over 30 years.
Ronald resided in Plainville, Lighthouse Point, FL from 1985-1997 and most recently Norton until his time spent at the Branches of North Attleboro.
He was a life member of the North Attleboro Elks Lodge #1011 for over 50 years. Ronald enjoyed spending summers in Dennisport, boating and traveling abroad with family.
Ronald is survived by his son, Michael Gamache and his wife Wendy of Swampscott; his daughter, Debra Fyfe and her husband Paul of Attleboro; his granddaughter, Megan Strich and her husband Matthew of North Attleboro; grandson, Matthew Fyfe and husband Ryan Terry of Quincy; great granddaughter, Mia Strich and his sister Eileen Parenteau of North Attleboro.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the nurses and caregivers at the Branches of North Attleboro for the care given to Ronald.
Private graveside services will be held by the family.
In lieu of flowers, donation's in Ronald's name may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or directly at https://www.stjude.org/
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 30, 2020.