Ronald J. Stanovitch, Sr., age 64, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He was the beloved husband of Deborah A. Paquette-Stanovitch, to whom he was wed for twenty-eight years.
Born in Norwood, MA on May 24, 1955, he was a loving son of the late John A. Sr. and Marion E. (Palsic) Stanovitch.
Ron grew up in Norwood and was a 1973 graduate of Blue Hills Regional Vocational Technical High School in Canton. He had made his home in Mansfield for the past twenty-eight years.
Mr. Stanovitch was an auto mechanic for many years at Cannan Fuels in Mansfield, where he was well known and respected by members of the Mansfield Community. He will always be remembered for his strong work ethics and willingness to help others, regardless of the situation.
Ronnie was a member of the Norwood Lodge of Elks and loved spending time with family and friends alike. When younger, he raced at the former Norwood Arena and as a father participated and cheered on his son with his love of car and truck racing at Seekonk Speedway. He will be sadly missed by all whose lives he touched.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his devoted sons: Joseph C. Paquette and his wife Lauren of North Carolina, Ronald J. Stanovitch, Jr. of Mansfield and his cherished grandchildren: Michaelah Paquette and Ethan Paquette. He was the dear brother of John Stanovitch, Jr. of Mansfield, Linda Taylor of Norwood and the late Joan Johnston, Gail Mohan and William Stanovitch. He is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews.
His funeral service, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Tuesday, November 12th at 10:00 A.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Norwood.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, November 11th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, Ron's family has requested that contributions in his memory be made to the Sumner M. Redstone Burn Center at Massachusetts General Hospital, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114.
