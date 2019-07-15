Ronald Paul Brissette, age 65, passed away peacefully at his home on July 12, 2019 surrounded by the comfort of his loving family.







Ron was born on June 18, 1954 in Norwood. A life-long Foxborough resident, he was a graduate of Foxborough High School. He was employed as a Deputy Sherriff for the Norfolk Sheriff's Department for over twenty years and was a long-time bartender at the Rally Point in Foxborough. Ron enjoyed gardening, flowers and landscaping. He enjoyed collectibles and antiques. He most enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He was a loving and devoted son, brother and father.







Beloved son of Geraldine May (Drolet) Brissette and the late Richard Brissette. Devoted father of Jason Brissette and his wife Allison of Rehoboth. Grandfather of Jaden. Brother of Richard Brissette and his wife Kathleen of Middleboro and the late Rhonda Victoria.







Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, July 18 from 5 PM to 8 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Friday at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.







In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron's memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in Sun Chronicle on July 15, 2019