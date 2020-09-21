Ronald R. Briand, 71, of Attleboro, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro. He was the loving husband of Nancy (Jencks) Briand of Attleboro.
Born on October 19, 1948 in Fall River, MA he was the son of the late Romeo and Irene (Proulx) Briand.
Ronald grew up in Fall River and was a Class of 1966 Prevost High School graduate where he was a member of the National Honor Society. He continued his education at Bryant College now Bryant University receiving his Bachelors of Science in Business Administration in 1970. Ronald worked as an accountant for many years.
He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed collecting coins and sports cards. Ronald was a devout Catholic and was a communicant of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Attleboro. He enjoyed attending church festivals and helping local veterans.
In addition to his wife, Ron is survived by his daughter, Teana Briand Wood and her husband Gene of Pawtucket.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. in the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street Attleboro.
A funeral will be conducted on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 9 a.m. from the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Vincent de Paul Parish, 71 Linden Street, Attleboro. Burial will follow in the St. John's Cemetery, Attleboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron's name may be sent to the American Kidney Fund directly at https://www.kidneyfund.org/
