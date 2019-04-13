Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 Ronald "Ronnie" Weafer

Ronald "Ronnie" Charles Weafer, 68





Ronald "Ronnie" Weafer, 68, of Plainville, MA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, MA. He was the beloved husband of Debra A. (Fasanello) Weafer, with whom he shared over 40 years.



Born on November 19, 1950 in Dorchester, MA, he was the son of the late Edward J. Weafer Sr. and the late Mary L. (Wheeler) Weafer.



A graduate of Boston Technical High School, Class of 1968, Ronnie proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Marines Corps. He retired after a 30 year career in the United States Postal Service.



A warm, quiet and loving man with a wonderful smile, the focus of his life was his cherished family. He was a proud member of the Boston Crusaders Drum and Bugle Corps. He also marched with the United States Army Yankee Division National Guard band. Ronnie was an ardent sports fan who especially enjoyed watching Patriots football. Ronnie loved spending time at the beach, especially spending time with Debra and his extended family at Craigville Beach, Barnstable, MA, Fort Meyers Beach, FL, and Gulf Shores, AL.



In addition to his wife, Debra, he leaves his loving children: Kelly A. Cain of Weymouth, MA; Ronald C. Weafer Jr., of Wasilla, Alaska; and Brad M. Weafer of Medfield, MA. He was the proud grandfather of Nichole, Kathryn, Miranda, James, Devina, Hailey, Krysta, Calin, Kiley, Devon, and Chase, and the great-grandfather of Sean. Ronnie was the dear brother of the late Edward "Teddy" J. Weafer Jr., and his wife, Lorraine Weafer, of Norton, MA; and Christine W. Brown and her husband, Robert M. Brown, Sr. of Aiken, SC. He leaves several nieces, nephews and cousins, and many dear friends.



Relatives and friends are cordially invited to honor and remember Ronnie by gathering for a Visitation with Veteran's Honors on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.



Friends and family are cordially invited to attend a Funeral Service on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Graveside Service with Full Military Honors at Vine Lake Cemetery, 625 Main St., Medfield, MA.



Those wishing to send flowers may do so by contacting Arts n Flowers, 660 East Street, Mansfield, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ronnie to The , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA (508) 695-0200 Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 13, 2019