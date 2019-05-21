Services Roberts & Sons Funeral Home 30 South Street Foxborough , MA 02035 (508) 543-5471 Rosalie A. Patchin

1929 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Rosalie A. (Stone) Patchin, age 89 of Plainville, passed away peacefully surrounded by the comfort of her loving family on May 16, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Phillip and Mary (Conroy) Stone.







Rosalie was born on July 17, 1929 in Norwood and was a graduate of Walpole High School. She was employed as a cook for the Anna Ware Jackson Elementary School in Plainville. She married her late husband George Patchin on April 23, 1949 at Blessed Sacrament in Walpole. Rosalie was an avid bingo and card player. She loved watching birds with her husband. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and Nana.







Loving mother of George Patchin, Jr. and his wife Joann of TX, Donald Patchin and his companion Connie of Cape Cod, Kathleen Irwin and her husband Michael of OH, Rosalie Burgess and her husband Thomas of Attleboro and the late William Patchin. Loving Nana of 11 grandchild and great grandmother of 7 and many nieces and nephews. Brother in Law Chester Smith of Westwood and Sister in Law of Claire Stone of Dedham. Sister to the late Phyllis Williams, Phillip Stone, John Stone, William Stone and Joyce Smith.







Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, May 23 from 4 PM to 8 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. Interment to follow at St. Francis Cemetery, Walpole. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com. Published in Sun Chronicle on May 21, 2019