1954 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Rosalyn Phyllis Dix, 83, passed away early Monday, March 25, 2019 at home surrounded by her devoted family. Rosalyn was born in the kitchen of her family home in Walpole, Massachusetts to the late Laurence and Lillian (Cobbett) Barstow. She was a 1953 graduate of Walpole High School.



Rosalyn married her high school sweetheart, Ronald C. Dix on November 17, 1954. She and Ron created Bare Wood Crafters, which they did together until Ron's death in 1997.



Rosalyn was a stay-at-home mom who greeted her children after school with home made cakes and cookies. While the children were in school, Rosalyn could be found working outside among her many flower and vegetable gardens.



Rosalyn is survived by her three children: Michael Dix and wife Doreen of Plainville, with whom she made her home, Diana Stamp and husband Kenneth of Jamestown, RI and David Dix of Plainville. Three grandchildren: Michael Dylan Dix and Matthew Dix of Plainville and Kevin Stamp of Jamestown, RI and one brother: Roy Barstow and his wife Mary of Teaticket (Falmouth) and many nieces and nephews including her niece, Carol Goldstein. Her granddaughter Maegan Dix and her brothers, Laurence, Raymond, Robert, Richard, Roger and Ralph, predeceased her.



Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, March 27th from 5 to 9 pm at the Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleborough. A celebration of Rosalyn's life will be held on Thursday, March 28th at 10 a.m. at the First Congregational Church "Oldtown", 675 Old Post Road, North Attleborough followed by burial at Plainville Cemetery. Processional will be from the funeral home, please arrive by 9 am.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maegan's Warrior Foundation, 12 Mathurin Road, Plainville, MA 02762.



The family would like to thank Rosalyn's Hospice nurse, Erika, and her personal care assistants, Serina, Jerica, Cassie and Yvonette. Published in Sun Chronicle from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019