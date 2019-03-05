Services Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home 55 North Main Street Mansfield , MA 02048 (508) 339-2000 Rose E. (DePina) Roberts

Rose E. (DePina) Roberts, age 90, of Norton, passed away in the presence of her loving family on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. She was the beloved wife of Adam Santana, to whom she was wed for thirt-three years.







Born in Wareham, MA on May 16, 1928, she was a loving daughter of the late Zachariah and Marie (DePina) DePina.







Rose grew up and was educated in Wareham. She was a dedicated homemaker to her adoring family who had made her home in Norton for the past forty-six years and also worked for many years as a bus driver and nurturing helper to many physically challenged children.







A devout Catholic, Mrs. Roberts, along with her husband attended services at Saint Mary's Church in Norton. Her family was the love of her life and she particularly enjoyed spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren.







When younger, Rose and Adam enjoyed dancing. She was an amazing cook who loved playing card games and phone games with her treasured grandchildren. Her other interests included dining out and watching movies, her favorites being Clint Eastwood and cowboy westerns.







In addition to her husband, she is survived by her devoted children: Leona Bennett of Sharon, Ralph "Lucky" Roberts, Jr. of Brockton, Donna Powell of Taunton, Timothy Roberts of Norton, Gary Roberts of Mansfield and the late Mark "Cheach" Roberts. She was the cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren and great grandmother to many great grandchildren. She was the dear sister-in-law of Dominga "Minnie" DePina. She was pre-deceased by her dear brothers and sisters and is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews.







Visiting hours, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Wednesday, March 6th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St, Mansfield. Burial will be private.







To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2019