

ATTLEBORO - Rose M. Layton (Hines), 91 of Attleboro.



Our Heavenly Father took her home on Thursday morning, April 18, 2019 at her residence, Garden Place Attleboro, MA.



She was born in Chicago, IL on Sept. 7th 1927.



She was the sweetest, loving, caring, strong Italian woman with an amazing voice and spirit.



Rose was best known as the Big Band Singer/Recording Artist, Nina Gaylo (some of her music you can find Online/YouTube).



She is survived by her grandchildren & great grandchildren.



We wish to thank Garden Place and Hope Hospice for Loving and Taking Such Good Care of Our Grandmother!



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 8 – 10 a.m. on Saturday May 4, 2019 at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Parish, 71 Linden Street, Attleboro.



Burial will be private.



For directions or to send Rose's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com Published in Sun Chronicle on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary