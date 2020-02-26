|
|
Rose Mary (Jamiel) Falugo, the beloved wife of Charles J. (Jay) Falugo, Jr. for 68 years, passed away February 7, 2020 at the age of 92.
Rose was born in Bristol, Rhode Island on January 7, 1928. She had nine sisters and three brothers, and is survived by three of those sisters – Evelyn Keener, Lucy Paulson and Catherine Hansson. Rose is also survived by her children: Charles (Mandy) Falugo, Jean Bellm, Mark Falugo and Jayne Falugo. Her son Buddy died in 2006. In addition, Rose has nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Rose graduated from Pembroke College, which later merged with Brown University, in 1949. She married Jay March 25th, 1951.
Rose always worked hard. She taught school for several years. She learned retail bookkeeping from her father as a child and used her knowledge in the businesses she and Jay owned. Rose and Jay founded the Bedding Center in Attleboro in 1969 and only recently turned the business over to their son Charlie.
Rose volunteered for many groups over the years. She was the sole woman on the Bristol RI original town charter commission. She organized her Bristol High School annual reunions (and missed fewer than a handful) and was very active in AAUW in Attleboro and a past president of The League of Women Voters.
Rose and Jay shared many adventures during their marriage. They traveled extensively with family and friends. Rose surfed in the Pacific, scuba-dived and bungee-jumped. They enjoyed cruises and plane trips to many countries. On a trip to the Middle East, people "rolled out the red carpet" for her family when it was discovered that her father was a Sheik and her cousin a past president of Lebanon.
Rose was a much beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Her wisdom, her advice, her generosity, and her love will be missed.
There will be a funeral Mass at Villa Maria Nursing Center, 1050 NE 125 Street, North Miami, FL at 3:30 Thursday, February 27th.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020