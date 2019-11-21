|
|
PEPICELLI, RoseMarie (Petrola) of Attleboro formerly of Norwood passed away on November 18, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Francis A. Pepicelli. Devoted mother of Anthony F. Pepicelli and his wife Barbara of Attleboro and David Pepicelli and his wife Donna of Mansfield. Cherished grandmother of Anthony, Derek, Troy, Cassandra, Crysta, William, Danielle and Patricia. Great grandmother of Rosalie. Sister of Albert Petrola of Concord and the late Joseph Petrola, Domenic Petrola, Emma Diminico, Helen Girolamo and Margaret Defusco. Daughter of the late Umberto and Palmina (Russo) Petrola. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home 1248 Washington St. Norwood, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 10am followed by a funeral mass at 11am at St. Catherine of Siena Church Norwood. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 from 4-8pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Good Days (Pulmonary Hypertension Dept.) 2611 Internet Blvd. Suite 105 Frisco, TX 75034 www.mygooddays.org
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 21, 2019