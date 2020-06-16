Rosemary R. Fuller, 84, of Wrentham, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 14, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Albert J. Fuller, with whom she shared 64 years of marriage Rosemary was born on December 3, 1935. She grew up in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Belle (Kennedy) Riley. Rosemary was a graduate of Sacred Heart School in Pawtucket. She served as the Collector/Treasurer of the Town of Wrentham for over 30 years. She enjoyed bowling, summers on Prudence Island, wintering in Hawaii for 33 years with the many friends she made, and spending her days on Lake Pearl. She also enjoyed visiting with her dear friend Lois Nevers and her three dogs, especially Toodles who gave Rosemary great comfort. Her greatest joy was being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren .In addition to her husband Albert, Rosemary is survived by four children, William Fuller of Wrentham, Cynthia Fuller of Wrentham, Jeanne Gilbert
of North Attleboro, and Michael Fuller of Walpole. She also had 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews .She was the mother of the late Robert Fuller and sister of the late Eileen Smyth of Connecticut .Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation on Thursday, June 18th from 5-8 PM in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 19th at 10:30 AM in St. Mary's Church, 130 South Street, Wrentham. Burial will follow in
Wrentham Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Rosemary's memory may be made to: the Attleboro Community VNA or Attleboro Community VNA Hospice, both located at 10 Emory Street, Attleboro, MA 02703 .
For the online condolence book, please visit rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com .
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 16, 2020.